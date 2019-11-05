Corey Stoll (L), pictured with Nadia Bowers, will guest star on the Showtime series "Billions." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Julianna Margulies will guest star on the Showtime series "Billions." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Billions will feature Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll in Season 5.

Showtime announced in a press release Tuesday that Margulies, 53, and Stoll, 43, will guest star in multiple episodes of the new season.

Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and a bestselling author. Stoll will portray Michael Prince, a business titan from a small town in Indiana.

Season 5 is in production in New York and will premiere in spring 2020.

Showtime confirmed Margulies and Stoll's casting on the Billions official Twitter account Tuesday.

"Welcome Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll to the #Billions family!" the post reads.

Billions is created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The series stars Paul Giamatti as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr., Damian Lewis as Robert "Bobby" Axelrod and Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades.

Margulies is known for playing Carol Hathaway on ER and Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife. She most recently starred in a National Geographic miniseries adaptation of the Richard Preston book The Hot Zone.

Stoll portrayed Peter Russo on House of Cards and Ephraim Goodweather on The Strain. He will play Police Lieutenant Schrank in Steven Spielberg's forthcoming remake of West Side Story.