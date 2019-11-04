Kate Flannery gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

"The Office" alum Kate Flannery became the latest celebrity ousted from Season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Office alum Kate Flannery got the boot from Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Previously cut from the competition were Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, The Supremes singer Mary Wilson and NBA star Lamar Odom.

Pro football player Ray Lewis dropped out of DWTS earlier in the season due to an injury.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown; country music singer Lauren Alaina; actor James Van Der Beek; singer Ally Brooke; actor Kel Mitchell; and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are its judges.