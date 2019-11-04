'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss reconciles with wife

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss has reconciled with his estranged wife.

Fleiss, 55, said in a tweet Sunday that he is working on his marriage with wife Laura Fleiss.

"Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled. I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage... Thanks for the support, #BachelorNation!" he wrote.

Fleiss had filed for divorce from Laura Fleiss in July after five years of marriage. Laura Fleiss obtained a temporary restraining order against Fleiss the same month after accusing him of attacking her and demanding she get an abortion.

Laura Fleiss confirmed her reconciliation with Fleiss and addressed their alleged altercation Sunday on Twitter.

"Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do. There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior. This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret," Laura Fleiss wrote.

"However, I would like to correct the erroneous reporting that my husband intentionally tried to attack and hurt me. That is untrue. We both take full responsibility for our actions and have worked very hard to repair the damage to our relationship and family," she said.

"[We] are working together with the help of a marriage counselor to rebuild what we lost. I love @fleissmeister and our kids very much. We appreciate your support at this time," she added.

Fleiss and Laura Fleiss married in April 2014. The couple are parents to 4-year-old son Benjamin and are expecting their second child.