Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici celebrated at a pink-themed baby shower over the weekend.

The 33-year-old television personality hosted the event at her home Sunday ahead of the birth of her third child with her husband, Sean Lowe.

Giudici explained on Instagram Stories that the pink-hued event did not signify she is expecting a baby girl.

"Today I am hosting my own baby shower," the star said. "If you see any pictures or stories later of why everything is so pink, I'm going to explain to you now so that you don't get confused thinking it's a gender reveal."

"The reason why I'm throwing myself a pink baby shower is because the gender currently is ambiguous. And if it turns out that it's a boy, I will have to wait a very long time to have another girly party," she added. "So I'm doing obnoxious pink, fun, girly, feminine, because I've never gotten to do anything girly."

Giudici also shared a slideshow of photos from the shower.

"We don't know if the baby is a girl or not, but we're gonna party as if it is," she captioned the post.

Giudici and Lowe are already parents to two sons, 3-year-old Samuel and 17-month-old Isaiah. The couple announced Giudici's third pregnancy in June.

"It was a complete surprise," Giudici told People. "It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we're excited."

"We get to have these children who are going to be so close in age and get to grow up and have all these memories," she added.

Giudici and Lowe met and got engaged during The Bachelor Season 17, which aired in 2013. The couple married at a televised wedding in January 2014.