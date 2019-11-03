Joanna Krupa gives birth to a daughter

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Reality television personality and model Joanna Krupa has given birth to her first child, a daughter.

"One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life. Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors," Krupa captioned a photo of her snuggling her newborn.

This is the first child for the 40-year-old Real Housewives of Miami and Dancing with the Stars star.

She married her businessman husband, Douglas Nunes, in the summer of 2018.

Krupa announced her pregnancy in May.