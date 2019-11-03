Hero dog meets the press in 'SNL' sketch

Cecily Strong plays a canine translator and Kate McKinnon plays Kellyanne Conway on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Will Heath/NBC

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live featured a parody of what it might look like if Conan the hero dog met the White House press corps.

The K9 commando has been credited with helping to trap ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself during a U.S. military operation in Syria last weekend.

In the SNL bit, Kate McKinnon played senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and Cecily Strong played U.S. Special Forces soldier Dana Gram, who served as Conan's translator.

"It's my honor. I do this job for two reasons: 1. I love my country and 2. belly rubs," Gram quoted the actor dog playing Conan as saying.

Some other responses Gram said the dog gave to reporters' questions include: "I'm a trained military assassin, not some basic Labradoodle;" "It could have been worse. The terrorists have guns and explosives, but at least they don't have vacuum cleaners;" and "I think we need to find out who the whistle-blower is because that sound is driving (me) crazy."

Actress Kristen Stewart was the episode's guest host and British pop band Coldplay was the musical guest.