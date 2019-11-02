Actress Michelle Fairley is to star in the BBC TV movie "Responsible Child." File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones alum Michelle Fairley and Strike actor Tom Burke have signed on to star in the BBC's fact-based TV movie, Responsible Child.

Co-starring Stephen Campbell Moore, Owen McDonnell, Shaun Dingwall, Debbie Honeywood and Angela Wynter, the film is about a 12-year-old boy (played by Billy Barratt) who is being tried as an adult, along with his 23-year-old brother (played by James Tarpey) for the murder of their mother's partner.

Documentary filmmaker Nick Holt is directing the project. No premiere date has been announced yet.

"Whilst making The Murder Trial, I discovered that in England, we put children as young as 10 on trial for murder. It's an extraordinary and little-known aspect of our justice system," Holt said in a press release.

"Ten is one of the lowest ages in the world and breaches our obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. This is a story I've wanted to tell for a long time, since I attended the trial on which our film is based, and I'm delighted to be working with Kudos and the BBC."