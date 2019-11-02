'CMA Country Christmas' to air Dec. 3 on ABC

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The 10th annual CMA Country Christmas special is slated to air on ABC on Dec. 3.
Music icon Trisha Yearwood will host the program, which will include performances by Kristin Chenoweth, For King & Country, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young.
"Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special," Yearwood said in a press release Friday.
"Hosting 'CMA Country Christmas' is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere."