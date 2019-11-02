'CMA Country Christmas' to air Dec. 3 on ABC

Country Band Rascal Flatts arrives for the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards in 2017 in Nashville. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Singer Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Artist Trisha Yearwood is set to host the ABC special "CMA Country Christmas" on Dec. 3. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The 10th annual CMA Country Christmas special is slated to air on ABC on Dec. 3.

Music icon Trisha Yearwood will host the program, which will include performances by Kristin Chenoweth, For King & Country, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young.

"Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special," Yearwood said in a press release Friday.

"Hosting 'CMA Country Christmas' is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere."