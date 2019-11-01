Kristen Stewart says 'Charlie's Angels' fight 'all things that suck'

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart further discussed her upcoming film Charlie's Angels on The Tonight Show, explaining how this new incarnation expands the reach of the spy team.

"Charlie's Angels are a network of women across the globe working together to fight all things that suck. And so were like a philanthropic company," Stewart said on Thursday while wearing a dead baseball player Halloween costume.

Stewart said that while there is still three main characters like in the classic television series, the Charlie's Angels organization has grown to include multiple spies around the world.

"It's fun and it's like stupid sometimes in the best way because girls know how to be silly and like weird with each other," she continued about the film.

Charlie's Angels, from director Elizabeth Banks who also stars, is set to hit theaters on Nov. 15. Stewart's team in the film also consists of Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Stewart, when describing her costume, said it goes further then just being a dead baseball player.

"My girlfriend is a dead cheerleader. She's like a fearleader and was like 'You know when people ask us what we are, we should just be like well we're socially irrelevant hetero-normative gender roles that are dead,'" the actress said.

Stewart will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday with music guest Coldplay.