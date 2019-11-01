Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Antonio Banderas said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that having a heart attack years ago changed his life for the better.

"Things that I gave a lot of importance, stopped being important and you put attention to the real things," the actor said on Thursday of how the heart attack affected him.

"My daughter is the real thing. My friends, my family and my vocation as an actor," he continued.

"In a way, this is probably stupid to say this but it's one of the best things to happen in my life, to have a heart attack."

Banderas also said that aspirin his girlfriend had purchased the day before that was almost left behind at the store, saved his life when he had the heart attack.

Banderas dressed up as Zorro for his appearance, using the same outfit he wore in 1998's The Mask of Zorro. Kimmel, meanwhile, was dressed as a peanut.

The film star can be seen in his new movie, Pain and Glory. The role earned him the Best Actor award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Banderas will be honored at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday with the Hollywood Actor Award.