Oct. 31 (UPI) -- NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and her rival Rhea Ripley were a part of a massive brawl on WWE NXT that has set the stage for the WarGames event on Nov. 23.

The conflict started on Wednesday when Io Shirai defeated her nemesis Candice LeRae after LeRae landed on a steel chair during a Moonsault.

Shirai, after winning, grabbed the chair and appeared ready to continue attacking LeRae until Ripley came to her rescue.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, which includes Asuka and Kairi Sane, then defended their titles against Team Kick, consisting of Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox.

The Kabuki Warriors won the highly-competitive match after Sane distracted the referee. Asuka took advantage of the moment and spit her green mist into the face of Kai. Sane then hit Kai with the InSane Elbow for the victory.

Baszler and her partners Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, would arrive onto the scene as Nox attended to Kai. Ripley came to the rescue once again to help Team Kick survive the ambush but she was attacked from behind by Shirai, followed by Bianca Belair.

The melee continued between all the superstars with LaRae also joining in on the crowded fight. NXT general manager William Regal ended the violence by announcing that things would be settled at NXT TakeOver: WarGames with the first-ever, women's WarGames match.

Baszler and Ripley were named team captains for the bout which pits two teams against each other inside a giant steel cage that covers two rings.

Also on WWE NXT, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish were able to narrowly defeat the team of Matt Riddle and Keith Lee with help from their Undisputed Era teammates, NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong.

Tommaso Ciampa came to the ring afterwards to fend off The Undisputed Era from ganging up on Lee and Riddle. Ciampa grabbed a microphone and declared war against The Undisputed Era, possible leading to another WarGames showdown.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Finn Balor sending a warning to Johnny Gargano; Bronson Reed defeating Shane Thorne; and Cameron Grimes defeating Tyler Bate.