'V Wars': Netflix gives first look at Ian Somerhalder vampire series

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Ian Somerhalder in the new series V Wars.

The streaming service released first look photos Wednesday on Twitter of Somerhalder as Dr. Luther Swann, a scientist living amid a deadly outbreak that turns people into vampires.

Adrian Holmes co-stars as Michael Fayne, Luther's best friend, who turns into a powerful vampire.

One of the stills shows Luther (Somerhalder) in a lab coat and glasses, while another captures him with a horrified look on his face. Another shows Michael (Holmes) attacking with his fangs out.

V Wars is based on the Jonathan Maberry comic series V-Wars, and premieres Dec. 5 on Netflix.

"If you're battling the vamps, you're going to need someone with experience. Good thing @iansomerhalder is here to join. V Wars coming to Netflix on December 5th!" the post reads.

V Wars co-stars Peter Outerbridge, Laura Vandervoort, Kyle Breitkopf, Jacky Lai and Kimberly-Sue Murray. William Laurin and Glenn Davis serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Somerhalder is known for playing Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries. Holmes portrayed Nick Barron on 19-2 and Frank Pike on Arrow.