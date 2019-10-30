Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A new trailer for The Witcher is coming Thursday.

Netflix shared a glimpse Wednesday on Twitter of Henry Cavill as Geralt, Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

"Oh little birds with tweets of sorrow / To you we bring some news / For when the rooster crows tomorrow / A trailer shall be viewed," the post reads.

The teaser shows Yennefer (Chalotra) emerging from behind two doors, Geralt (Cavill) fighting and Ciri (Allan) with a concerned look on her face.

"You can't outrun destiny... just because you're terrified of it," the teaser reads.

The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapowski's book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a video game franchise. Netflix released a teaser trailer in July that shows Geralt facing terrifying creatures.

Netflix said in April that The Witcher will debut in the fall, although the streaming service has yet to announce an official premiere date.

The Witcher co-stars Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Terica Wilson-Read and Emma Appleton. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Alik Sakharov.