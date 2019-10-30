Actor Travis Fimmel attends the premiere of "Warcraft" in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director Ridley Scott's sci-fi series "Raised by Wolves" is moving from TNT to HBO Max. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Director Ridley Scott's 10-part sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves will stream on WarnerMedia's soon-to-launch subscription service HBO Max.

Scott's movies include The Martian, Blade Runner and Alien.

He recently finished filming Raised by Wolves in Cape Town, South Africa. Aaron Guzikowski wrote the series and serves as show-runner.

Starring Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim, the series is about two androids raising human children on another planet.

"As we strive to set a high creative bar for HBO Max, there's no better person to set that bar than Ridley Scott as he delivers his first season of yet another incredible vision realized," Kevin Reilly -- chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV -- said in a statement.

The project was announced last year. It was initially intended to air on TNT.