HBO Max orders 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' to series

Actress Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet at the "Luce" New York premiere on July 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Author George R.R. Martin arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

HBO Max has green-lit a prequel series focusing on House Targaryen and set 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." Actress Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen on "GOT" for eight seasons. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- WarnerMedia has ordered straight to series House of the Dragon, a 10-episode drama set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Co-created by author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, the adaptation of Martin's fantasy novel Fire & Blood tells the story of House Targaryen. It will stream on HBO Max, the company's subscription service, which is slated to debut in May.

Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will partner as show-runners. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes, which Condal is writing.

No casting has been announced yet.

Emilia Clarke famously played Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones for eight seasons. The queen was killed by her lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the epic series finale.

Details about the show were announced as news broke that another prequel -- one set thousands of years before Game of Thrones -- had been canceled. It was to star Naomi Watts.