'End of the F***ing World': Naomi Ackie joins Season 2 in first trailer

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Naomi Ackie in The End of the F***ing World Season 2.

The streaming service released a trailer Wednesday featuring Ackie, 26, as the new character Bonnie.

Bonnie is an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa (Jessica Barden), according to an official description. The character is shown with a gun and a newspaper clipping about Alyssa.

Alyssa, meanwhile, seems to be grieving James (Alex Lawther), who appeared to die in the Season 1 finale. She is seen working at a cafe and wearing a wedding dress as she prepares to marry an unknown person.

Writer Charlie Covell confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Season 2 will take place two years after the events of Season 1.

"I liked the idea of a show about two people who are 17, they run away, and the sense of suddenly being 19. You're definitely an adult, even though you might not feel like one," Covell said.

The End of the F***ing World Season 2 premieres Nov. 5 on Netflix. Ackie is known for the film Lady Macbeth and will appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.