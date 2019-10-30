Mindy Kaling is developing "College Girls" for HBO Max. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling have new series in the works at HBO Max.

The streaming service announced Tuesday at WarnerMedia Day that Banks, Rae and Kaling are developing the shows DC Super Hero High, Rap Sh*t and College Girls.

"These three incredible talents embody the distinct and diverse voices that will give flight to the quality HBO Max brand promise across all audiences," HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly said in a press release.

DC Super Hero High is a half-hour comedy series featuring Banks as executive producer. The show is based on characters from DC Comics and follows a group of students at a boarding school for gifted kids.

Rap Sh*t is a half-hour comedy series with Rae, Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky as executive producers. Rae will also write the pilot, which centers on a female rap group trying to make it in the music industry.

College Girls is a half-hour comedy series featuring Kaling as executive producer, writer and showrunner. The show follows three freshmen roommates at the fictional Evermore College in Vermont.

HBO Max will debut in spring 2020. The streaming service is also developing the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and a Green Lantern-inspired series.