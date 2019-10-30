Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Edward Norton puts an end to James Corden's new Fight Club in a sketch that aired on The Late Late Show.

Corden, on Tuesday, brought Norton to an abandoned warehouse where he was hosting Late Late Show Fight Club using his office staff.

The actor, wanting to promote his new film Motherless Brooklyn, wants no part of the Fight Club and protests against the idea.

"I think we've absorbed that there are better ways of expressing our masculinity," Norton says, which causes Corden to push the star's buttons.

Corden starts to poke fun at Norton's film career and challenges the 50-year-old to hit him. Norton then knocks out the late night host with one punch, causing the office staff to celebrate.

Norton starred in the original Fight Club film from 1999, alongside Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter.

Norton's Motherless Brooklyn hits theaters on Friday. He wrote, directed and starred in the project which also features Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Josh Pais, Robert Ray Wisdowm, Fisher Stevens, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe.

The film follows Norton as a 1950s private detective in New York who has Tourette syndrome. The detective is attempting to solve the murder of his mentor and friend, portrayed by Willis.