Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Dog the Bounty Hunter remembered his late wife, Beth Chapman, on her birthday.

Duane "Dog" Chapman, 66, shared photos of Beth Tuesday on what would have been her 52nd birthday.

Chapman re-posted a photo from Beth's Instagram account of the couple on a porch. The picture shows Chapman holding Beth's arms and putting his face next to hers.

Beth had captioned the original photo, "Sooooo in love with this guy!"

Fans voiced their love for the couple in the comments.

"So beautiful. Miss her....!!" one person wrote.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Beth. Love and prayers for Dog, and all of your children and their children. You are deeply missed," another added.

Chapman also posted a photo of Beth on Instagram Stories and a promo video for the couple's WGN America series Dog's Most Wanted.

"We're just gonna have fun and love each other and laugh all the way. And when it ends, it ends," Beth says in the clip.

Beth died at age 51 in June following a battle with cancer. Chapman has struggled with health issues since, and said in September he was suffering from a pulmonary embolism in the heart.

Chapman is taking blood thinners, eating a healthier diet and trying to quit smoking in an effort to improve his health.