Comedian Conan O'Brien has teamed up with HBO Max on five new stand-up specials. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien and Team Coco are working with HBO Max on five new stand-up comedy specials.

O'Brien will host two of the programs, which will feature short sets from multiple up-and-coming comics. He will also curate one-hour-long sets from three other comedians.

The streaming service, which is to launch in May, has secured as well the rights to a Team Coco-produced special headlined by James Veitch.

The names of the comedians who will appear in the five other specials have not been announced yet.

"Partnering with our very own king of comedy for these specials was a no-brainer as we build up premium content for HBO Max," Kevin Reilly -- chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV -- said in a statement. "Delivering laughs and discovering comedic talent is what Team Coco is all about."

O'Brien has hosted the talk show Conan on TBS since 2010.