Catherine Russell confirms 'Holby City' exit

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Catherine Russell is leaving the BBC medical drama Holby City after seven years, the show's producer said Wednesday.

"Yes, it's true, the brilliant Catherine Russell is leaving the show," Simon Harper said in a statement.

"She's truly one of the Holby greats, her mercurial portrayal of the unique, dryly witty and passionate Serena literally lighting up the screen. We are all very sad to say goodbye to her -- but it's no surprise such a talented actor should want to go and play other roles again after seven outstanding years. Catherine, we wish you all the best, while raising a bucket of shiraz to the glory that is Ms. Campbell -- and I just can't thank you enough."

The actress' last appearance as Serena will be in early 2020.

Russell described the job as an "an absolute delight."

"I just need to get out there, frighten myself again and pretend to be someone else. But you never know, hopefully I'll be able to revisit the hospital as it really is the most wonderful place to work!" Russell said.