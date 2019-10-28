John Cena plays Fish Slap with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- John Cena and Jimmy Fallon played a new game, titled Fish Slap, on The Tonight Show which featured the pair slapping each other in the face with real fish.

The segment was based on card game high or low where one person deals a card and the other person guesses if the next card will be of a higher or lower value.

Fallon was the first contestant to guess wrong, leading to Cena slapping him with a fish that came from a bucket. At one point, the same card was drawn leading to both men getting attacked.

Cena won the game and was allowed to deliver the final slap. "It was like hitting me with your arm," Fallon said afterwards.

Cena also discussed with the late night host advice he was given from Dwayne Johnson about breaking into Hollywood.

"I don't even know if he knows this was such sage advice," Cena said. "In such an inspirational tone as with everything he does, he was like, 'Just be yourself man. That's why they asked you there in the first place.' And that message of always be authentically yourself has stuck with me and created the opportunities that I have."