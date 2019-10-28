Joe Giudice regrets 'Real Housewives of New Jersey': It 'changed my life'

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Joe Giudice regrets appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Bravo series that catapulted his family to fame.

Joe, 47, and his wife, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, discussed the impact the show has had on their lives during Sunday's special episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Teresa, 47, sat down with host Andy Cohen, an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchise, in New York. Joe, who is awaiting his possible deportation in his native Italy, appeared via satellite video.

Teresa has starred on RHONJ since the show's premiere in 2009. She told Cohen she doesn't regret the series or her fame.

"Teresa always wanted to be on television," Joe added. "She always wanted to be a movie star, since she was a little girl. She got her wish, which is good."

Joe, however, told Cohen he wishes he "never would have done" the show.

"I had a great life before. The show actually just brought a lot of attention to us," Joe said. "I've never had so many damn lawsuits in my life until after I got on that show."

"Did it change my life? Yes. Did it change Teresa's life? Who knows. But it definitely changed my life," he added. "Now there's only one thing to do -- make things better and move on."

Joe and Teresa both served prison sentences after pleading guilty to fraud in 2014. Joe, a native of Italy, was transferred to an ICE facility in March following his release from prison.

Joe and Teresa have been married 20 years and are parents to four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. The couple told Cohen they have yet to decide the future of their marriage.

"If we end up together, if we stay together, we stay together. If we don't, we don't," Joe said.