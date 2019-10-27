Jason Momoa makes surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa made a surprise appearance on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Momoa showed up as a defendant on a segment called First Impressions Court for which guest host Chance the Rapper played Judge Barry.

SNL cast member Kate McKinnon played elderly Gladys, who complained Apollo (Momoa) stole her money when he was her live-in nurse.

"I'm not just some dumb gigolo," Apollo -- wearing an animal-print fur jacket -- told the judge. "I'm also a certified paralegal, so I understand the law."

"Your Honor, this man is a thief," Gladys argued.

"Excuse me! She stole from me first!" Apollo yelled.

"Oh. really? What did she steal from you?" the judge wanted to know.

"My heart!" Apollo insisted.

The old woman admitted she had sex with her caretaker, but she still wanted him to return her money and heirloom chandelier earrings.

"Wait. these?" Apollo asked, opening his jacket and swinging earrings from his nipples.

"Guilty!" the judge said, banging his gavel.