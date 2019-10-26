Freeform cancels 'Cloak & Dagger' after two seasons

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Marvel drama Cloak & Dagger will not return for a third season on Freeform.

"We are so proud of Marvel's Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told," the network said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We are also grateful to our incredible talent Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We'd like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together."

The superhero series starred Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana and Ally Maki.

"There are parts of me that feel gut-punched or angry at larger corporate forces, but the biggest feeling I have in my heart right now, by far, is pride," Pokaski tweeted.