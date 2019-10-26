Anne-Marie Duff, Mark Addy start work on BBC miniseries 'Salisbury'

Actor Rafe Spall arrives on the red carpet at the "Men in Black International" world premiere on June 11 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mark Addy arrive on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Filming began this week on Salisbury, a three-part, fact-based drama for the BBC, starring Anne-Marie Duff, Mark Addy and Rafe Spall.

The story is about the former Russian military officer and double agent for Britain's intelligence services, his daughter and a police officer who were poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England last year.

"It's a privilege to be able to tell the story of people who were deeply affected by the events in Salisbury. During our months of research we have been humbled to hear their stories, and to be able to tell them in this drama," writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn said in a joint statement.

The cast also includes Annabel Scholey, Johnny Harris, MyAnna Buring, Ron Cook, Stella Gonet, Faye McKeever, Kimberley Nixon and Duncan Pow.