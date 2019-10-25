'The Crown': Josh O'Connor is Prince Charles in Season 3 poster

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles.

The streaming service released new posters Friday of O'Connor and The Crown Season 3 cast in character.

O'Connor's poster shows the 33-year-old actor as Charles, the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. O'Connor is shown in profile with a sliver of light illuminating part of his face.

Netflix also shared posters of Olivia Colman as Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies as Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, and Erin Doherty as Charles' sister, Princess Anne.

Princess Anne, played by Erin Doherty. pic.twitter.com/HexfXXTKWp— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 25, 2019

"Time tests us all. Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman," the caption reads on Colman's poster.

Time tests us all. Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman. pic.twitter.com/U93SDwh3rk— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 25, 2019

The Crown follows Elizabeth's reign throughout the years. The first two seasons featured Claire Foy as Elizabeth, Matt Smith as Philip, Vanessa Kirby as Margaret and Julian Baring as Charles.

Netflix released a Season 3 trailer this week showing Elizabeth (Colman) questioning her legacy.

The Crown Season 3 premieres Nov. 17.