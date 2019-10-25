Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Kingdom Season 2 is coming to Netflix in the spring.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Friday that the Korean historical fantasy series will return in March.

"Did someone say 'Kingdom,' 'Season 2,' and 'March 2020'??? I'VE WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS," Netflix said on its Philippines account.

The post includes a teaser image of Crown Prince Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) preparing to take on a horde of zombies.

Kingdom is a South Korean series based on the comic series The Kingdom of the Gods by Kim Eun-hee. The show co-stars Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Doo-na and Kim Sung-kyu, and originally debuted in January.

Netflix renewed Kingdom and ordered new Korean originals, including Park Narae: Glamor Warning and My Holo Love, in September.

"Asian content has fans around the world transcending languages and borders, and we are humbled to work with some of the finest creators and talent here in Korea and all over the region," Netflix vice president of content Rob Roy said.