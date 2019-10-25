Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon have much in common in new skit

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel invited Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon onto his program to discuss how different the late night comedians are from each other.

Kimmel said their meeting was to clear up any confusion fans might have as he is constantly confused for Fallon.

The pair quickly discover how much they have in common, however, including how they were both born in Brooklyn, like the same five breakfast cereals, wear the same pizza-themed underwear, have the same tattoo and had the same first car, among other similarities.

Kimmel and Fallon also realized that they both dislike actor Matt Damon.

"Can I see you in the bathroom for a second? I wanna show you something," Kimmel said at the end of the skit.

"You have a small penis too?" Fallon asked.

Kimmel has been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live from Brooklyn throughout the week. Eddie Murphy also appeared on the show Thursday and again confirmed he plans on returning to stand-up comedy.

"I'm thinking about, making it as funny as possible because I wanna shut [expletive] down when I do it," Murphy said.