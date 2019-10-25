Eddie Murphy wants to make new stand-up 'as funny as possible'

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and once again confirmed that he plans on returning to stand-up comedy.

Murphy, when asked by Kimmel on Thursday if he's worried about living up to his stand-up legacy, said that he focusing on other aspects.

"I don't be worrying about stuff like that," the comedian said. "I tend to think constructively if I am doing something creative."

"I'm thinking about, making it as funny as possible because I wanna shut [expletive] down when I do it," he continued.

Murphy stars in the new Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name where he stars as real-life 1970s comedian Rudy Ray Moore who created popular Blaxploitation character Dolemite.

"When I started making movies, I had a whole different appreciation for him. I was like yo, this guy, he financed these movies himself and he kind of all put it all together himself," Murphy said about Moore. "He became like one of my heroes."

Murphy will be returning to host Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years on Dec. 21.