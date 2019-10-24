Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Finn Balor made a surprise return to WWE NXT as Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa faced off against The Undisputed Era.

Balor, on Wednesday, briefly stared down NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish before he shockingly attacked Gargano with a sudden Pele Kick.

The Undisputed Era then ganged up on Ciampa as Balor looked on from the corner. Cole took out Ciampa with the Last Shot before Balor visited the dazed Gargano outside the ring.

Balor continued his assault on Johnny Wrestling by kicking him through the ringside barrier, toppling fans in the process. Balor ended things by spiking Gargano's head onto the entrance ramp with a 1916 DDT.

The brawl happened right after Strong defended his NXT North American Championship against the towering Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.

Strong was able to survive the bout due the two giants focusing on each other. Dijakovic at one point delivered an earth-shattering Avalanche Choke Bomb to Lee from the top rope, however, Lee was still able to kick out of the three count.

Lee later responded with an Avalanche Power Bomb to Dijakovic from the top rope. Strong, after his opponents landed, nailed Lee with a kick to the face and successfully pinned him to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Rhea Ripley defeating Bianca Belair; Matt Riddle defeating Cameron Grimes; Isaiah Swerve Scott and Breezango defeating The Forgotten Sons; Angel Garza defeating Gentleman Jack Gallagher; and Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox defeating Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Kai and Nox will now get to face The Kabuki Warriors next week on WWE NXT for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors addressed Kai and Nox on the video screen, declaring that they had no chance at winning.