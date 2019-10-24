Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas return for 'Lizzie McGuire' sequel

Actress Hilary Duff attends the 18th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party in Beverly Hills in 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Robert Carradine is returning for the "Lizzie McGuire" sequel series. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Former Lizzie McGuire stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas are returning for the sequel series.

"A picture perfect fam!" Disney tweeted Thursday, along with a photo of the cast, led by Hilary Duff, who will reprise the title role in the Disney+ show.

Todd, Carradine and Thomas will once again play Jo, Sam, and Matt -- Lizzie's mom, dad and brother.

Lizzie McGuire was a tween sitcom that ran on the Disney Channel 2001-04. Fresh episodes are expected to premiere after the Disney+ streaming service debuts next month.