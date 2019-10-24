Conan O'Brien visits studio behind PlayStation's 'Death Stranding'

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien visited the secret offices of renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima who is behind PlayStation's next big release, Death Stranding.

O'Brien met Kojima at his Tokyo-based studio Kojima Productions where work is still being done on Death Stranding. The game, which stars Norman Reedus as the main character, is set to arrive for the PlayStation 4 on Nov. 8.

The late night host was shown footage of the title, which has been shrouded in mystery, and was given a tour of Kojima's personal office and toy collection. O'Brien, due to the game's secrecy, had to blur a number of objects in the video.

Reedus' character Sam Bridges traveling across a rocky field carrying a baby and a character based on filmmaker Guillermo del Toro were featured in the footage.

"Norman's request was to make him more muscular," Kojima said about Sam Bridges' physique in the game after O'Brien was shown a shower scene.

Kojima then offered to add O'Brien into the game and used a 3D scanner and multiple cameras in order to capture the comedian's likeness.

O'Brien will be featured in the game as a hologram who speaks with Reedus' character.