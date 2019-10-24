Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Modern Love'

The anthology series "Modern Love" has been renewed for a second season. Actress Anne Hathaway starred in Season 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video has renewed its half-hour anthology series Modern Love for a second season.

Based on The New York Times column by the same name, the show debuted on the streaming service last week.

Season 2 is expected to debut next year. No cast has been announced yet.

The Season 1 cast included Anne Hathaway, Andrew Scott, Tina Fey, Julia Garner, John Slattery and Dev Patel.

"Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It's a show with so much emotion and warmth -- every episode touches the heart in a different way," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement Thursday. "We're so excited we'll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from Modern Love."

Writer, director and producer John Carney is returning to the helm for Season 2.

"Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless," said Carney. "Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It's incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward."