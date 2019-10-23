Benedict Cumberbatch uses Brooklyn accent to read Yelp review on 'Kimmel'

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch read a Yelp review using a Brooklyn accent while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The review was for Di Fara Pizza, a known restaurant in the Brooklyn area. Kimmel is currently hosting his late night talk show in Brooklyn through Friday.

"The pie was a masterpiece," Cumberbatch said on Tuesday, which got applause and laughter from the live audience. "The crust was thin but not too thin with the perfect balance of cheese and sauce."

Kimmel poked fun at Cumberbatch's pronunciation of the word basil while the actor questioned why the reviewer liked the ingredient so much on the pizza.

Kimmel also presented a clip from Cumberbatch's film The Current War where he portrays Thomas Edison.

"I fell in love with the challenge of it," Cumberbatch said about the role. "Bringing an American icon to life is quite a big ask for a British actor."

Tom Holland, Nicholas Hoult and Michael Shannon also star in the film which hits theaters on Friday.