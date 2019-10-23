Katherine Parkinson and Will Sharpe are returning for a second season of "Defending the Guilty." Photo courtesy of the BBC

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The BBC has ordered a second season of its legal comedy Defending the Guilty, starring Will Sharpe and Katherine Parkinson.

Season 2 will consist of six, half-hour episodes.

The show about law students guided by a cynical pupil master is based on the book Defending the Guilty: Truth and Lies in the Criminal Courtroom by Alex McBride.

Its ensemble also includes Mark Bonnar, Gwyneth Keyworth, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Hanako Footman and Hugh Coles.

"I'm overjoyed to be diving back into the world of 60 Bedford Row Chambers, peopled by one of the best ensemble casts on TV. Having superlative actors and the backing of the classiest production team in TV comedy really does make script-writing a tolerable thing," screenwriter Kieron Quirke said in a statement.