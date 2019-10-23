Aaron Paul feels 'so blessed' to have Jesse Pinkman role

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Aaron Paul said on Today that he feels blessed to have portrayed the role of Jesse Pinkman throughout the Breaking Bad series.

"I feel so blessed to have Pinkman a part of my life in a big way but it's always nice to kind of venture off and do different things," Paul said on Wednesday when asked by Today's Carson Daly if he will continue appearing as the character.

Paul recently returned as Jesse Pinkman in Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The actor said he was shocked when he first learned of the film and discussed how his character was originally going to be killed off during the first season of Breaking Bad.

"He was supposed to just be kind of the tool to introduce Walt into the drug world but they kept me around," he said about Jesse Pinkman and Bryan Cranston's character Walter White.

Paul will next be seen in Season 3 of HBO's Westworld, which will arrive in 2020.

"I'm the biggest fan of that show and the first two seasons were so big and so ambitious. This third season is even more ambitious and crazier," Paul said. "Just so excited for people to see the world outside of the parks."