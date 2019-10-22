Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez appeared on Raw in order to aid his friend Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio, on Monday, promised the crowd that he has been training with Velasquez in order to prepare him for his match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31.

Mysterio then got into a war of words with Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman before Shelton Benjamin arrived and made his way to the ring.

Benjamin started bullying the injured Mysterio and asked if attacking him would earn him a WWE Championship match like Velasquez. The MMA fighter then suddenly appeared and easily took Benjamin down.

Velasquez got in a number of punches on Benjamin before he put him into a sleeper hold. Benjamin was able to escape and quickly retreated to the back. Velasquez has a history with Lesnar as he defeated The Beast nine years ago for the UFC Championship.

Also on Raw, living legend Ric Flair selected Drew McIntyre as the final member Team Flair who will be taking on Hulk Hogan's Team Hogan at Crown Jewel.

Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and McIntyre make up Flair's team and will be taking on the likes of Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G and Ali of Team Hogan.

McIntyre took on Ricochet in a one-on-one match, defeating the high-flyer with a Claymore. McIntyre then continued to assault Ricochet after the bout, slamming him into the steel steps.

In the main event, The Street Profits made their in-ring debut on Raw as they took on O.C. members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Tag Team match.

The Street Profits found themselves having to deal with O.C. member and United States Champion AJ Styles as he interfered in the match.

Kevin Owens would arrive onto the scene and take Styles out with a Stunner outside the ring. The Street Profits took advantage of the moment with Montez Ford hitting Anderson with a Frog Splash for the victory.

Other moments from Raw include Aleister Black defeating Jason Reynolds; Rusev attacking Lashley inside of a resturant where Lashley was taking out Rusev's wife Lana; Andrade defeating Sin Cara; Sunil Singh surprising R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion; Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeating Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins; and Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeating Humberto Carrillo.

Rollins shook Carrillo's hand after the match as the former 205 Live star put up a valiant effort against the champ.