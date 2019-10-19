Ashanti to star in 'Christmas Winter Song' for Lifetime

Singer-songwriter Ashanti attends the 18th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Ashanti arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Ashanti is set to star in "A Christmas Winter Song" for Lifetime. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Ashanti is set to star in and executive produce the Lifetime holiday movie, A Christmas Winter Song.

Also featuring Stan Shaw and Sashani Nichole, the film will debut Dec. 14.

"Clio, a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred, a former jazz singer down on his luck," a synopsis said. "Having just lost her own father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town's annual Christmas concert."

A Christmas Winter Song will be part of the cable network's It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate of holiday programming, which is to begin Oct. 25.

Ashanti, 39, is a Grammy winner who is also known for her acting roles in Army Wives, Mothers and Daughters, Coach Carter, The Muppets' Wizard of Oz, John Tucker Must Die and Resident Evil: Extinction.