Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series We Are the Wave.

The streaming service released a first trailer for the German-language series Friday featuring Luise Belfort, Ludwig Simon, Michelle Barthel, Daniel Friedl and Mohamed Issa.

The preview shows a group of high school students turn vigilante to pursue freedom and justice.

"How far would you go for your ideals, for our future," one of the characters asks. "There is only one Wave."

The group recruits members and grows stronger, but begins to veer out of control.

"How loud do we have to be to wake everyone up?" the trailer asks.

We Are the Wave is inspired by the young adult novel The Wave by Todd Strasser. The show is directed by Anca Miruna Lăzărescu and Mark Monheim, and premieres Nov. 1 on Netflix.