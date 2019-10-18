Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey said they are open to an Office reunion while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I don't think there's ever gonna be a reboot but we really want an Office reunion," Fischer, who portrayed Pam on the popular sitcom said Thursday after being asked by fan if she ever gets tired of being asked about a potential reboot.

"We're pushing," Kinsey, who portrayed Angela said with Fischer noting that the reunion could be a special.

Fischer and Kinsey host podcast Office Ladies which features the duo watching an episode of The Office every week and offering behind-the-scenes stories. Fischer mentioned that the podcast has made them more open to doing a reunion.

The television stars were also asked who cried the most from The Office when the show finished its nine season run from 2005 to 2013.

"Ellie cried a lot, I cried a lot with Ellie," Fischer said about Ellie Kemper who portrayed Erin.

Kinsey described how series creator Greg Daniels had the entire cast finish production together on the same day which made Fischer emotional.

"Rainn Wilson broke down and John and Brian Baumgartner," Kinsey added. "We all disintegrated." Wilson portrayed Dwight on the series with John Krasinski as Jim.