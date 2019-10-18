Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Bless the Harts will return for a second season on Fox.

The network announced in a tweet Friday that it has renewed the animated series for Season 2.

The post shows Kristen Wiig's character, Jenny, celebrating as Jesus (Kumail Nanjiani) looks on.

"Who cares what time it is?! Crack open a cold one and celebrate with us because #BlesstheHarts will be back for Season 2!" the caption reads.

Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz co-star on the show. The series follows Jenny Hart (Wiig), a poor single mom living in North Carolina with her daughter (Bell), mother (Rudolph) and boyfriend (Barinholtz).

Bless the Harts is created and executive produced by Emily Spivey, with Wiig also serving as an executive producer.

"Bless the Harts is an incredibly sharp, yet sweet, series," Fox Entertainment president of entertainment Michael Thorn said in a press release. "It simply doesn't get much better than having a comedy anchored by talent like Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Kumail Nanjiani."

"We are thrilled to watch the Hart family experience more adventures, mishaps and boxed wine for another amazing season," he added.

Bless the Harts premiered its first season in September and airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.