Oct. 17 (UPI) -- USA Network is giving a glimpse of Bill Pullman and Matt Bomer in The Sinner Season 3.

The network shared a first trailer for the season Thursday featuring Pullman as Det. Harry Ambrose and Bomer as Jamie, a local "family man" involved in a car crash.

The preview shows Jamie claiming to have "lost control" of his vehicle in the crash. He is later shown facing off with Nick (Chris Messina), a friend from college who resurfaces after the incident.

Ambrose begins to question Jamie's story and is seen discovering a paper fortune teller at the scene of the crash.

"His story, there's somethin' else goin' on," Ambrose says.

The Sinner is based on the novel of the same name by Petra Hammesfahr. Derek Simonds developed the TV series and serves as executive producer with Jessica Biel.

Each season follows Ambrose as he investigates a new crime. Season 1 starred Biel as a woman who stabbed a man to death but has no memory of the crime, while Season 2 featured Elisa Henig as a young boy who poisons a couple.

Biel said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week that she enjoyed her dark turn in The Sinner and the Facebook Watch series Limetown. She also discussed Silas, her 4-year-old son with Justin Timberlake.