Stephen Colbert to host 'Late Show' through 2023

Stephen Colbert extended his contract with CBS and will remain as "The Late Show" host through August 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Stephen Colbert will continue to host The Late Show through 2023.

CBS announced in a press release Thursday that Colbert, 55, has extended his contract with the network and will remain as Late Show host through August 2023.

"I've been asked by CBS to host The Late Show until 2023, and I have every intention of honoring their subpoena," Colbert joked in a statement.

Colbert was initially slated to host The Late Show through August 2020. He also serves as an executive producer on Our Cartoon President, an animated series on Showtime, a subsidiary of CBS.

"Stephen Colbert is one of the most entertaining, influential and relevant voices in America today," CBS Corporation chief creative officer David Nevins said. "His monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion, and a spot on Stephen's couch places guests from the worlds of entertainment, news and politics in front of late night's largest and most desirable audience. We're incredibly proud of the broadcast and thrilled to extend our relationship with Stephen for years to come."

Colbert succeeded David Letterman as host of The Late Show in September 2015. CBS said the show averages nearly 4 million viewers each night and dominated premiere week this fall.

Colbert previously hosted The Colbert Report on Comedy Central from 2005 to 2014. He will perform at the 2019 New York Comedy Festival in November, along with Trevor Noah, Jenny Slate and other stars.