Greg Kinnear (R) with his wife Helen Labdon. The actor will be appearing on CBS All Access limited series, "The Stand." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Greg Kinnear is set to star in CBS All Access' upcoming limited series The Stand, based on the 1978 Stephen King novel of the same name.

The Stand, which will launch on the streaming service in 2020, follows an epidemic super flu that wipes out most of humanity.

Survivors band together under the leadership of Mother Abigail, set to be portrayed by Whoopi Goldberg, who has visions that aid them. They also must deal with the villainous Randall Flagg who has gathered society's outcasts to his side.

Kinnear will portray Glen Bateman, a widowed professor when the super flu hits. He joins the group of survivors as he becomes interested by Mother Abagail's visions.

Amber Heard, James Marsden, Owen Teague, Brad William, Daniel Sunjata, Katherine McNamara, Eion Bailey and Hamish Linklater also star.

Josh Boone is writing and executive producing the series with Ben Cavell. Boone also serves as director.

The Stand was previously adapted into a miniseries in 1994 which starred Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Ossie Davis and Gary Sinise.

Kinnear has also starred in CBS All Access' Twilight Zone reboot and has wrapped production on Amazon comedy pilot Good People with Lisa Kudrow.