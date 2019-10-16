Kal Penn's new comedy "Sunnyside" has been moved to NBC's digital platforms to make way for "Will & Grace." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The cast of "Will & Grace," left to right, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack Debra Messing and Sean Hayes. The show's final season will premiere on Oct. 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The final season of Will & Grace will premiere on Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. EDT, the network has announced.

Will & Grace's eleventh and final season was scheduled to arrive in early 2020. NBC has moved its freshman comedy Sunnyside to NBC.com and the NBC App to make way for Will & Grace.

"We've got BIG NEWS, honey!" the official Twitter account for Will & Grace said about the premiere date alongside a video of Grace (Debra Messing) dealing with her pregnancy along with Will (Eric McCormack), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally).

Will & Grace, from series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, debuted in 1998 and ended its first run in 2006. New episodes were produced starting in 2017. The series will total 246 episodes following Season 11.

We've got BIG NEWS, honey! The farewell season of #WillAndGrace premieres Thursday, October 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/p2Hpmd4AK6— Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) October 16, 2019

Sunnyside, created by Kal Penn who also stars, aired on Will & Grace's new time slot. The show follows Penn as a disgraced former city councilman who tutors a group of immigrants for their citizenship test.

NBC has increased Sunnyside's episode order from 10 to 11. Poppy Liu, Kiran Deol, Moses Storm, Diana Maria Riva, Samba Schutte and Joel Kim Booster also star.