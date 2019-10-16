Elton John told Jimmy Kimmel he let Stevie Wonder drive his snowmobile

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Elton John said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he once allowed the famously blind Stevie Wonder to drive his snowmobile.

John brought up the story on Tuesday while discussing with Kimmel his new memoir Me and some of the funny moments from his life that he included in the book.

"We thought okay, that's another rival gone," the music legend joked about Wonder getting behind the snowmobile by himself.

"That's him out the way. Just needed to get Phil Collins, Rod Stewart up there," John continued before also stating that he once threw oranges at Bob Dylan during a round of charades due to the musician being bad at the game.

John is currently on the second leg of his farewell tour in North America, which ends on Nov. 16 in Uniondale, N.Y. The singer added in September seven more New York and New Jersey shows that are set to take place in April 2020.

"I don't want to travel anymore. I've been traveling since I was 17," John told Kimmel about why he started the farewell tour.

"I have two kids now and I have a family," he continued. "I love those boys and I love my husband and I want to spend time with them."