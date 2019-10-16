Cory Wharton of 'Teen Mom OG' expecting 2nd child

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Cory Wharton is going to be a dad of two.

MTV confirmed on the Teen Mom OG official Twitter account Wednesday that Wharton, 28, is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

The post includes a video of Wharton and Selfridge sharing their big news. The couple said they will document Selfridge's pregnancy on the new season of Teen Mom OG.

Wharton is already parent to 2-year-old daughter Ryder with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd. He was not aware he had fathered Ryder until she was six months old.

Wharton shared his shock and excitement about Selfridge's pregnancy in a statement to MTV.

"It's something that we weren't planning for, but it was in God's hands," he said. "It's a blessing. I didn't plan for Ryder, and she has been the biggest blessing of my life. I'm really excited."

Selfridge told People she is 12 weeks along.

"Cory and I are very happy and excited to share this journey together," she said. "Cory's hoping for a girl and I'm just blessed to be having my first child."

Wharton and Selfridge met on the MTV series Ex on the Beach in 2018. Wharton has also appeared on the MTV series The Real World and The Challenge.