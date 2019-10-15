Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a new glimpse of Olivia Colman in The Crown.

The streaming service shared a Season 3 poster Tuesday featuring Colman, 45, as Queen Elizabeth II.

The poster shows Colman in profile while wearing a crown and other regalia. Tobias Menzies and Josh O'Connor are also pictured as Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, and son Prince Charles, respectively.

"Times change. Duty endures," the poster reads.

Season 3 premieres Nov. 17.

"A new era begins," Netflix captioned the post.

Colman is replacing Claire Foy, 35, who played a younger Elizabeth in Seasons 1 and 2. Netflix released a teaser for Season 3 in September that poked fun at the change.

The Crown follows Elizabeth's reign throughout the decades. Season 3 begins in 1964 and will cover such events as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the 1966 World Cup.

Colman will play Elizabeth through Season 4. Season 4 will also feature Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as the future Princess Diana.