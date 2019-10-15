Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Austin Abrams and Midori Francis will star in the new Netflix series Dash & Lily.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that it is developing a miniseries based on the Rachel Cohn and David Levithan young adult book series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares.

Abrams (Euphoria, This is Us), 23, and Francis (Good Boys), 25, will play the title characters, Dash and Lily. The series follows the pair's romance as they pass a notebook back and forth in New York City.

Dash & Lily co-stars Dante Brown and Troy Iwata, with Shawn Levy and Nick Jonas to serve as executive producers.

"Shawn Levy and Nick Jonas to executive produce 'Dash & Lily,' a new show based on the YA book series about a whirlwind Holiday romance," Netflix tweeted.

Francis confirmed her casting in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"A large part of my character arch revolves around loving Christmas which means I sadly won't be needing to 'go method' this time," she wrote.

Dash & Lily will consist of eight half-hour episodes. Joe Tracz will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Brad Silberling to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Filming is underway in New York for a 2020 premiere.